JOPLIN, Mo. — The single-largest fundraiser for an area school system is technically now underway.

We’re talking about the annual spring auction for Joplin Area Catholic Schools. The live event takes place Saturday night inside St. Mary’s Elementary.

All proceeds will go back into the operating funds of St. Mary’s, St. Peter’s Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School. Again — the live portion is Saturday night. People could start bidding on silent auction items on Friday.

“We have Chief’s suite tickets, we have Royal’s Diamond Club tickets, we have Cardinals tickets, we have all sorts of packages from local businesses,” said Stephanie Bradshaw, JACS auction chair.

Last year’s auction raised $120,000. Officials hope to eclipse that amount by the end of the event.

