JOPLIN, Mo. — The retirement of Joplin’s Public Works Assistant Director for Operations has led to the promotion of Chad Weller into the position, the City of Joplin announced. He was appointed the Interim Assistant Director of Public Works of Operations last December after Lynden Lawson announced his retirement from the position.

Lynden will officially retire on Friday, July 7, 2023.

“Lynden has served this city and community immeasurably in his time here. His commitment and leadership were evident in the many roles he served. He will be missed,” said Tony Robyn, Assistant City Manager. “We are fortunate to have Chad at this transition. He has been a longstanding team member and involved for years in many facets of Public Works and various city projects pre and post-disaster to present. He is a great addition to our leadership team.”

Weller has worked for the City of Joplin for 15 years as a professional surveyor while overseeing several of the city’s infrastructure projects. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from Northwest Missouri State University with a minor in Geology.