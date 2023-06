JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin announces a new trail is underway.

It’s Tin Cup Trail – along Tin Cup Creek – adding more than a mile of a new trail in the South Joplin area.

The trail will connect the St. Johns Trail – near Mercy Park, and all trails near McIndoe Park along Shoal Creek.

A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Joplin Family Y in the community room.

The trail is funded through Joplin’s parks and stormwater sales tax.