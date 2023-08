JOPLIN, Mo. — Multiple people are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Joplin Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of 20th & Joplin Ave. Four vehicles were involved.

Injuries were mostly minor aside from one subject who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story we will update as more information becomes available.