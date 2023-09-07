JOPLIN, Mo. — Beginning this coming Monday, a widening project in Joplin will continue, preventing access along part of 32nd St.

Starting September 11th, W. 32nd St. will close at the intersection of Crane Dr. Access to 32nd will not be accessible via this route.

The closure is anticipated to last several weeks as crews address curb, gutter, and asphalt work.

Recently completed sections including the far west end of 32nd St. from Woodland Dr. to Fire Station 6, and the section of 32nd St. from Iron Gates/Arbor Road to the Westberry neighborhood will open with temporary pavement markings, the city said.

Caution is advised when driving through newly opened sections as finishing touches on the sidewalk, grading, and seeding work will be in progress. The final asphalt surface and pavement markings will be added this coming fall when the project wraps up.

Weather delays could extend the work period.

Funding for the project is from the Capital Improvement Sales Tax that was approved by voters in 2014.