JOPLIN, Mo. — Connect2Culture’s return of the “JOMO Jammin’ Music Festival” kicked off, this evening (Saturday).

It all happened at the “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” outside on the “Leggett and Platt Green” – thanks to “Freeman Health System.”

The summer festival features local musicians of all kinds – offering two bands each Saturday.

Tonight’s concert offered rock music by the bands “Blister Soul” and “Granger.”

“Connect2Culture” officials say they’ve been looking forward to this come-back since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t enjoy live performances inside at that time. So, we decided to bring the music to the people and we built stages out in Mercy Park. We had a little bit of a project, finishing off the building of the Cornell Complex, and after we did that, we said, you know, we have an outdoor space now, we have our home outside, you know, venue. Let’s bring back JOMO Jammin’ and continue that on and hopefully grow that,” said Emily Frankoski, Connect2Culture, Executive Director.

If you missed tonight’s concert – that’s okay, there’s more to come this month.

