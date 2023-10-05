JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin teacher is taking her love of science to the national stage.

Karisa Boyer is one of just three teachers across the country chosen as a Science Ambassador. It’s a project of Science News Learning, which provides current scientific research to incorporate into classroom learning.

Boyer will use that research to develop new lesson plans for classrooms nationwide. She adds that this isn’t the first time she’s worked with the organization.

“So there’s a history. So I wasn’t totally surprised when they asked, but I was flattered. Very, very humbled that little old me from Joplin, Missouri, they wanted me to be a part of the team of three to help everybody across the country,” said Boyer.

Boyer will serve in her role as ambassador throughout this academic school year.