JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Joplin High School students are learning, firsthand, how their fundraising can make a difference around the world.

Rapha International is the recipient of a $15,000 donation from the high school’s philanthropic society. The nonprofit provides aftercare for survivors of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and abuse.

The students raised money through a wide range of projects and events and then received some help.

“After we raised five thousand, the Joplin Philanthropic Society – the citywide organization – they matched ours two-to-one. So they gave us $10,000. So we were able to give $15,000 to Rapha House,” said Alexandra Carson, JHS junior.

This is the first full year for the high school’s philanthropic society. Students are already planning for a bigger and better project next year.