JOPLIN, Mo. — A documentary film by a Joplin High School student is getting recognition at the national and international level.

Senior Alexandra Carson‘s, “My Friend, David,” has earned recognition from multiple competitions around the country and in Europe. The award winning film highlights the life of it’s titular subject, David, Carson’s brother who has autism.

The young director hopes audiences walk away with a clearer understanding of autism and neurodiversity as a whole.

“I wanted to examine the differences between the way I view autism and the way society views autism, especially in an age of increasing attention toward neurodiversity and all the misconceptions about those who are not neurotypical. I was alarmed by a general lack of understanding, and I hoped to inspire others to think more deeply about those who are different from themselves, and hopefully realize that foreign or unfamiliar does not equate to bad,” Carson said.

Carson credits her instructors, Brad Douglas and Dave Smith, for helping her develop the skillset necessary to make the project, something she hopes to carry on past high school.

“I plan to go to college to pursue cinematography, which wouldn’t be possible without JETHD and the film classes offered through Franklin Technology Center and Joplin High School.”

In addition to earning her a professional filmmaker profile on IMDB.com, Carson’s work has earned a plethora of recognitions and awards:

