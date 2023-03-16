JOPLIN, Mo. — He announced his retirement from Joplin High School a number of weeks ago. His retirement won’t last long.

Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will be the next principal at McAuley High School and St. Peter’s Middle School.

Dr. Gilbreth told us Thursday, that he hadn’t planned on staying completely retired. He’ll replace Dr. Emily Yoakam — who will become the Catholic school system’s new director of schools.

“I thought about pursuing teaching at the university level and this came open and you know we prayed about it and thought about it and my wife and I’m excited,” said Dr. Gilbreth.

Dr. Gilbreth is also an adjunct professor at Pittsburg State University. He’ll remain at Joplin High through the rest of this academic year.