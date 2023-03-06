JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin DECA students were recognized for their school-based enterprise (SBE).

Students working at JoJoe’s Coffee Shop applied for, and were awarded Gold-Level Certification for their professionalism in procedures, trainings, financials, and marketing efforts at the 9-years-old SBE, a release stated. Of the 461 schools in the country receiving the award this year, only 11 were in Missouri.

Franklin Technology Center DECA members involved with the certification include Taylor Colson, Andalynn Gaston, and Colton Greene – with help from chapter advisors, Lindsay DeWelt and Al Linden.

“It means a lot to me to have earned the gold certification for our coffee shop because we work hard to keep operations running smoothly and providing the best hands-on experience for the business students who work there. It feels amazing to have that recognized at the national level,” said Colson, Senior DECA President.

Instructor DeWelt said the coffee shop gives students a chance to “learn valuable soft skills employers are asking us to develop.” She added that the highest level of certification for an SBE really validates the coffee shop as a teaching tool.

“Being in DECA and working in the coffee shop has enhanced my customer service skills with students, faculty, and staff. It has also increased my business acumen by helping me understand the ins and outs of business operations,” said Colson.