JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire investigators are working to determine what started a morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to a home at 405 North Byers Ave. just after seven Thursday morning. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the top of the home.

We learned the family was able to get out safely, unharmed. Firefighters spent three hours on the scene, working mainly at the back of the home.

We will stay in touch with investigators and let you know when they determine a cause.