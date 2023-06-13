JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin fire officials are warning of a dangerous trend that’s leading to more and more fires.

More than half of the fires reported this year have been in illegal structures. That means they’re being used as a residence but are abandoned. Or — in some cases — were never meant to occupy — like a backyard shed.

People are using extension cords, generators, and garden hoses for utilities — which can increase the chances they’ll catch on fire.

“The scary thing about it is – this also puts our firefighters at risk. The video we posted was actually a collapse that happened that honestly almost buried a couple of firefighters that we had there. And when you’re talking 64% of your structure fires are from this type of situation, that’s 64% of the time we shouldn’t even be out there,” said Andy Nimmo, JFD deputy fire chief.

The Joplin Fire Department is asking for help identifying illegally occupied structures before there’s a fire.

Those with information can report it on the city’s “See Click Fix” platform here.