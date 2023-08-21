JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin City Council will debate support of a $37-million expansion for a local industrial site.

Refresco Group is planning to add on to its existing operation in the Joplin-Webb City Industrial Complex. It bottles fruit juice and other drinks.

The project calls for almost $8 million in construction and another $20 million in equipment and related costs.

Monday night, council members will discuss issuing bonds for the project and abating some taxes in the next ten years. The agreement calls for the expansion to add 40 new jobs.