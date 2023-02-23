JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization (JATSO) is seeking a seven-day public comment period for amendments to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and to the FY 2023 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP).

The TIP contains transportation and transit projects in the Joplin Metropolitan Area that are partially funded by federal transportation programs over a four-year period. The proposed TIP amendments add 2 new projects. You can view the proposed TIP amendments by following this link here.

The UPWP is a yearly statement of work identifying the planning priorities and activities to be carried out within the JATSO planning area. The proposed UPWP amendments add 1 new project. You can view the proposed UPWP amendments here.

The amendments are requested by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

The public comment period for this amendment begins at 8 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, and concludes at 12 noon, Friday, March 3, 2023. Comments on the amendments can be submitted to Rachel Holcomb by phone at 417-624-0820 ext. 1514 or by email at rholcomb@joplinmo.org.