JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization (JATSO) is seeking a 7-day public comment period for amendments to the 2022-2025 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The TIP contains transportation and transit projects in the Joplin Metropolitan Area that are partially funded by Federal transportation programs over a four-year period.

The proposed TIP amendments will make changes to 18 existing projects, add 11 new projects, and remove 7 projects. The amendments are requested by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The proposed amendments can be viewed here.

The public comment period for this amendment begins on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8 a.m. and concludes on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 12 p.m.

Comments on the amendments can be submitted to Troy Bolander by phone at 417-624-0820 ext. 1510 or by e-mail at tbolande@joplinmo.org.