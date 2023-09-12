JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County officials are highlighting the resources they offer for voters with disabilities.

“Why I vote? It’s our civic duty, a democracy can’t work unless you participate in it,” said Jim Smith, Member of Joplin Association for the Blind.

Monday marked the start of “Disability Voting Rights Week,” and that has Jasper County officials reminding residents of the resources they offer to help voters with disabilities.

“Maybe they’re in a wheelchair and it’s very difficult for them to come to the polls and vote so what we do is we have absentee voting six weeks prior to the election but we also have the ability to do curbside voting, maybe they can’t get out of their vehicle, so we will actually come to their vehicle and let them vote in the convenience of their car,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, more than 17 million Americans with disabilities voted in 2020, and Davis tells us some of the most common requests he sees come from voters who are visually impaired.

“We have large text, where they can sit there and just touch the screen. Maybe they have a problem with white on black, black on white, we can actually reverse the screens. We can also change the colors if someone can’t see certain ones, we can change the color of the screen,” Davis said.

“Thank God somebody developed the technology that we can vote on our own now, we don’t have to trust somebody not to push whatever button they think is best for us.”

Smith described how he normally gets to the polls to cast his vote.

“I have someone that goes with me to vote, take someone that I can trust, which there are not many people I know, it’s hard to find them but, God’s been good to me.”

Davis hopes their services will encourage more voters with disabilities to hit the polls during the next election cycle.