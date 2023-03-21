JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce (JACC) announced Tuesday they were reaccredited as a 5-Star chamber by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Chambers that meet accreditation requirements are rated on a three-to-five-star scale on how they comply with minimum standards in operations and programs. This entails an extensive self-review every five years that examines areas such as governance, finance, communications, and more, JACC said in a release.

While undergoing the process, JACC staff and board members, as well as community volunteers can weigh in with input to better the Chamber’s programming, processes, and resources.

“Ultimately, this is an assurance to our members and community that we are adhering to a system of best practices and nationally defined professional standards,” says Travis Stephens, JACC President and CEO. “There are 7,200 chambers in the nation. We are proud to be one of 137 to be recognized as a five-star chamber, and one of only five in the state of Missouri.”

The prestigious designation highlights the impact and work JACC does on behalf of its members and business community, said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM.