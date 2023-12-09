JOPLIN, Mo. — As we approach winter, a reminder to homeowners: get your chimneys inspected.

It’s that time of the year where families all across the Four States spend the holidays gathering around the fireplace. However, according to the U.S. Fire Administration and National Fire Protection Association, thousands of chimney fires happen every year in the U.S. and cause millions of dollars in property damage—and sometimes, even fatalities.

Victor Ferguson, owner of The Fireplace Shop, explains, “In a wood-burning fireplace, creosote is the real issue in the flue, in the chimney. Creosote is a combustible material, so if that catches fire, that can burn in the chimney, and it’s not designed to burn a fire the way the firebox itself is.”

Brant Cullen, Redings Mill Fire Protection District Engineer, adds, “People are starting up their wood-stoves and pellet-stoves and different things like that. Basically, what happens is the smoke creates soot, and the soot is what actually catches on fire inside the stovepipe.”

That’s something firefighters with the Redings Mill Fire Protection District and the owner of The Fireplace Shop in Joplin want to prevent, with the owner of the store telling us they install more than 100 wood-burning fireplaces every year.

“You can grab a bright light, put on your dirty T-shirt, and have a good look inside that fireplace. If you see things like broken bricks, rusty holes in the firebox, a damper broken loose, those are signs you may have an issue going on behind the scenes,” said Ferguson.

Cullen advises, “Every year, I recommend at least getting it inspected, making sure you don’t have any cracks, making sure nothing is broken in there, making sure everything’s squared away for the winter.”