Sign seen at 32nd St. & Schifferdecker Ave.

JOPLIN, Mo. — New signs in Joplin are hoping to dissuade drivers from giving to panhandlers at city intersections.

The City of Joplin has put up these signs at 32nd and Schifferdecker as well as near 7th and Main with the message that “It’s Ok to Say No” to panhandling.

Capturing the sign’s QR code takes passerby’s to a website where they can donate to area non-profit agencies instead. Many of them work directly with the homeless, so it’s an alternative option to just handing panhandlers money at a street corner.

“It’s really an educational effort to communicate to the citizens different ways to help those in need,” said Nick Edwards, Joplin City Manager.

“You never know what type of just the impact that you can have on them for the day, just saying hi or helping them out by just giving them anything, because you just never know, we’re all one of God’s people,” said Marilyn Bradley, Main Street Business Owner.

Bradley hires panhandlers periodically to do odd jobs around her business, Bradley’s Beauty Luxe. She says many are hard working and reliable when given the opportunity.

Edwards adds the city hopes to eventually put up signs at several other area intersections.