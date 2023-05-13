JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization is looking to bring awareness about Joplin’s city flower — just in time for spring’s warm weather and the city’s 150th birthday celebration.

Since 1938, the iris flower has been the official flower for the City of Joplin.

To spread that awareness, the “Sesquicentennial Celebration Commission” organized a city-wide, self-guided tour today for residents to see different iris gardens throughout Joplin.

This event is deemed an official event for Joplin’s 150th birthday celebrations.

The tour begins at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum” — and from there — to 24 different locations in the city — like “Spiva” and “Landreth” parks and the “Joplin Public Library”.

“I just wanted to make its presence known around the city and have people realize that it is our city flower. Iris are very easy to grow, they’re called the Orchard of the Ozarks — because they grow well here,” said Diane Reed-Adams, Sesquicentennial Celebration Commission.

The “Joplin Garden Club” donated 800 flowers to be planted all over Joplin.