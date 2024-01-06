JOPLIN, Mo. — Most know it as the red meat allergy. It develops after someone gets bitten by a certain kind of tick.

Now, a local chiropractor says he’s found a successful way to treat this tick-borne illness.

“I went to the dermatologist. I went to the doctor. At first, they thought it was like a horrible, bad chigger rash. Then they didn’t think it was a chigger rash. Then it spread other places and nobody could figure out what it was,” said Angela Clark, diagnosed with Alpha Gal, Seneca Resident.

Angela Clark was diagnosed last year with Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

AGS is a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction mainly caused by a bite from the “Lone Star” tick.

According to the Mayo Clinic, AGS makes people allergic to red meat and other products that come from mammals.

And Clark says it’s not just red meat that causes issues.

“What I’ve noticed is I have to avoid certain lotions and certain shampoos. I also have an allergy, so that makes things a little bit harder too. So for me, cutting out red meat. But something else that I am very sensitive to that a lot of people are is I can’t have fortified flour,” said Clark.

And on top of dealing with the allergy, Clark says the alternative groceries she’s required to buy because of it are more than double in price.

“People who have alpha-gal, they buy an enriched unbleached flour. So instead of being able to go get, you know, a bag of flour for three, $4, you’re looking at eight, ten bucks a bag,” said Clark.

And Clark tells me there are a lot of products we may not think of that have ingredients from mammals.

“So if you were to go to any fast-food restaurant or any restaurant and get sweet tea, the typical sugar that they have is processed through charred mammal bones,” said Clark.

And now going out to eat looks different for Clark.

“I just have to say, please, no cheese, no dairy, this. So that way, as a family, we don’t go out very much like the kids. Sometimes I’ll order, I’ll get stuff for them and for me if I do it. Something very simple. But you have to worry about cross-contamination. You know, like a fast-food restaurant. I won’t give names because I know I don’t want to throw some under the bus. But, you know, there’s one in particular I can’t even use because they use beef flavoring in their French fries,” said Clark.

And although Clark tells us she hasn’t tried any yet, local clinics are working to help cure the allergy.

Dr. Skaggs and his team researched the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a treatment for AGS and have submitted their study for publication.

Dr. Skaggs says his clinic has seen an increase in patients coming in with AGS.

“We’re 100% successful in returning our patients back to the capability of consuming red meat. Right now, you have to understand that in the four-state region, we are under invasion and we’re under invasion by a small, tiny army of ticks, and they’re targeting each and every single one of us,” said Dr. Steven Skaggs, Skaggs Chiropractic LLC Chiropractor.