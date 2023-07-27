JOPLIN, Mo. — Another celebration took place at the same time as the one at the Ronald McDonald House.

This one marked a landmark piece of federal legislation. 33 years ago this week, Congress passed the “Americans with Disabilities Act.” The Independent Living Center hosted a barbecue lunch for its clients.

The legislation paved the way for a number of changes, like making it easier for people with physical limitations to get in and out of buildings and use public transportation.

“We’re having our 18th annual consumer picnic where our consumers can come together, have a great meal together, get out of their house, enjoy some great music, some great food, you know, and just be together.” said Carol Eck, IL Specialist, Independent Living Center.

The “ADA” was signed into law on July 26th, 1990, by President George H.W. Bush.