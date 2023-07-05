JOPLIN, Mo. — If surging food prices have you struggling to put enough food on your table, you aren’t alone.

Area ministries are having to pick up more and more of that difference for local families.

For the past several years, the Freedom of the Road Riders has held a one-day food drive on the parking lot of a Joplin grocery store to benefit Souls Harbor.

“This is the first time they’ve done one in July, so they called it ‘Christmas in July’,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.

Executive Director Dianna Gurley says the timing was perfect because her shelves have been getting bare trying to keep up with the huge increase in food baskets they’ve been giving out lately.

“We’re seeing a lot more people now that would not have come in here and that have come up and said that this is their very first time being here at the food pantry,” said Gurley.

Gurley says her ministry has already given away 230 more food boxes this year than this time last year.

But it’s not just one ministry struggling to keep pace with the ever-increasing demand.

Rodney Rambo with Crosslines says this time of year is one of the hardest for food-insecure families, having to put more food on the table at breakfast and lunch with school out for the summer months… and his ministry isn’t the only one.

“Right now the numbers are up at least 25% from last, this time last year,” said Terri Giarratano, Director of Ministries, St. Peter’s Outreach House.

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church has been operating Outreach House for many years, but they’ve never been busier than they are now.

“We had one day that we served 432 meals in two hours, that’s our highest so far since we started this ministry. We’re anticipating it could get as high by the end of the summer as 500 by the end of August,” said Giarratano.