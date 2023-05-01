JOPLIN, Mo. — ARPA funding is benefitting the Joplin Empire Market.

Close to a half-a-million dollars will help pay for a number of improvements.

On the list of improvements — Things like commercial-grade restrooms and upgrades to the Eastside entrances that will offer easier access.

The rooftop will also be replaced over a portion of the building that used to serve as a truck bay.

“And that’s the first step to do additional improvements for that part of the building as well. Eventually, we see that pavilion being an indoor/outdoor event space, basically, that will tie back to our courtyard. It will have garage doors that can open up on event days. we could do outdoor concerts, and have a roof over ourselves. So that’s the next space,” said Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance took ownership of the former Empire Electric Warehouse in 2016.

It’s made a number of upgrades since that time, including the construction of a new commercial kitchen last year.