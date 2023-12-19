JOPLIN, Mo. — As you finish up that last-minute Christmas shopping, some local nonprofits are reminding us of the gifts they offer.

There’s more than one way to support the arts inside the Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.

In addition to attending events inside, you can also do some holiday shopping inside the Spiva Center for the Arts Gift Shop.

“And everything is so unique, uh one of a kind, and our artists actually make things for this time of year for people, and so there’s things in here right now that you can’t get any other time of year,” said Jade Henning-Cantrell, Spiva Center For the Arts Gift Shop Coordinator.

Regardless of the time of year, the items inside the gift shop are created by—and support—local artisans.

“It’s really a grassroots movement for us, we just want to make sure that we are supporting all of our area artists in a way that they win, we win, and it’s something really beautiful that people get to see as soon as they walk into the Cornell Complex,” said Henning-Cantrell.

“In my opinion, this is the best place to go Christmas shopping in town,” said Maddie Jackson, Wildcat Glades Naturalist.

If the person on your gift list loves nature, consider the Wildcat Glades Nature Store inside the Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center.

“We’ve got some really cute shirts that are frogs and they say “Hoppy Holidays” that support Wildcat Group, we also have tee-shirts that say “Wildcat Glades Nature Group” on them, we’ve got beanies, we’ve got tons of bird feeders so if you’re looking to feed your feathered friends then come on down to the Nature Store,” said Jackson.

Jackson says all the profits from the sale of items stay in Wildcat Park.

“A lot of it is holiday themed but also tied into nature so everything you can get in here you probably can’t get elsewhere in town,” said Jackson.