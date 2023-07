JOPLIN, Mo. — Lane closures have been rescheduled between mile markers 5 and 6 west of Missouri Route 43/86 in Joplin, says MoDOT.

Beginning Monday, August 7th until Sunday, August 13th between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. crews are scheduled to add a high-friction pavement treatment at various locations to improve traction.

MoDOT says travelers will encounter lane closures and flaggers directing traffic through the work zones. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.