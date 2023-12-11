KSNF/KODE — Massive construction to expand I-44 could be a key issue before state lawmakers in 2024.

With recent funding of almost three billion dollars to work on I-70, it’s likely an expensive challenge to address.

“You got I-70, got I-44, would be the next in line. You had to get I-70 completed first and then I think there’s gonna be a huge amount of support for getting some things done on I-44,” said MO Gov. Mike Parson, (R).

Something Missouri Governor Mike Parson says is crucial for the state.

He says it would ease congestion and reduce accidents, making life better for drivers and improving conditions for the economy.

“Although we are already starting to process or start doing overpasses, we start doing work on I-44 actually working our way to that time when we’re going to expand I-44. So I think there’ll be more talks about that,” said Parson.

It’s already a focus for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

MoDOT has been studying the issues for years, like the growing number of vehicles on the road, which can lead to a traffic slowdown and potentially dangerous conditions.

“Congestion around some of the cities is is bordering on just dangerous at this point. And so I think we need to look at, you know, long term, a third lane on my 44 but in the short term, at least trying to alleviate some of that congestion,” said MO Rep. Cody Smith, (R).

MoDOT reports also look at the number and severity of I-44 wrecks, along with the associated property damage, injuries and deaths.

The Jasper County section of the interstate alone tops the state average for fatal crashes.

Smith says it’s an important debate at the state level, but not likely one with an easy fix.

“So we think it could cost as much as about 9 billion to completely reconstruct I-44. So that gives you a sense of context about the scale. If I-70 was about three and I-44 is about nine then that tells you kind of all you need to know about the length and the traffic and the use of I 44 itself,” said Smith.

Smith says it’s likely to take more than a year to develop a plan and funding for the complete I-44 overhaul.