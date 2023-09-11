JOPLIN, Mo. — September is National Hunger Action Month, and thanks to a long list of area organizations, there are places for the food insecure in the Joplin area to turn to make up for what they can’t afford themselves.

“There are a lot of working poor, a lot of aged poor, senior citizens don’t have enough money. It’s like, do I buy food or do I buy medicine?” said Terry Giarratano, Director of Outreach, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

Outreach House of Joplin, a ministry of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Joplin, is one organization that has become increasingly busy trying to keep up with the growing number of people in search of a hot meal.

They serve lunch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, no questions asked.

“We just do it by faith. If somebody wants a meal bad enough, I’m going to give them however many meals they need. In the month of August, we served 4,771 meals,” said Giarratano.

The Salvation Army also provides breakfast and a hot lunch Mondays through Saturdays.

“For the most part, my breakfast is a more homeless clientele. Every once in a while, we’ll get a few of the neighbors in, but for the most part, homeless clientele. However, my lunch is a different story; then it’s more poor than it is homeless,” said Rusty Long, Salvation Army Lead Cook.

During the winter, Long says members of Shiloh Baptist Church will come in and fix meals to serve inside his cafeteria on Sundays too. Even when you’re cooking for profit, it’s hard work, let alone doing it out of the kindness of your own heart.

“This is my ministry, you know, this is what I’ve chosen to do. I got a slap on my back from my pastor,” said Long.

Other nonprofits help out in other ways when it comes to the food insecure, which is a way of life for one out of every nine Missourians.

Ministries like “Mission Joplin,” “We Care of the Four States,” “Crosslines,” and “Souls Harbor” all provide food baskets.