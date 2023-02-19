JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church took time today to make a donation to a community-based program.

The donation comes after the “Forest Park Church” held a “Souper Bowl Drive” from January until last Sunday, the day of the Super Bowl.

It was led by the church’s 5th and 6th grade “Impact Group” as well as families of the church, who spent that period of time collecting donated cans of chicken noodle soup.

Sunday, fifteen members of the church dropped off the hundreds of donated canned soups at the “Bright Futures'” office, at the “Joplin Schools” administration building.

“We like to challenge them to serve once a month in the community or in the church. Sometimes it’s a very visible service opportunity, and sometimes nobody will ever know what they did, but I like to give the kids an opportunity to serve in the community,” said Mike Jakaitis, Youth Pastor, Central Kids Group.

All of the donations will go to the “Snack Pack Weekend Food Bag Program” for “Bright Futures Joplin”, which feeds about 515 students every week.