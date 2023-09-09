JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of people are gathering in Joplin this weekend for the annual JOMO PrideFest.

The three-day festival features many events throughout the weekend — like a Pride March, an art show, and more than 60 vendors throughout downtown Joplin.

JOMO PrideFest organizers tell us this year is extremely emotional for many – as they have never sold out on space for vendors before.

What’s more – the first-ever Pride Parade on Main Street in Joplin was held Friday – with more than 600 in attendance for support of the longest Pride flag in the state of Missouri.

“There were some tears. It’s hard to get visibility in a community like this. But, you know, shutting down Main Street, having the city be so supportive, having so many organizations take part in it, it was just, it was really emotional. It was really kind of breathtaking, the colors that we had downtown,” said Loni Smith JOMO Pride Co-Chair.

“Sometimes it can be a little hard to just be yourself and be open about who you are. But this, I think the energy here is just really positive and uplifting and it’s really welcoming, and it means a lot to all of us,” said Ryden Adame, Joplin Resident.

The festivities continue through Sunday with “Pride in the Park” taking place at Landreth Park and kicking off at noon.