JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of people get a warm meal during the Outreach House of Joplin’s annual Christmas dinner.

Volunteers handed out as many as 600 meals in just two hours Friday afternoon. Outreach House is a ministry of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Anyone was welcome to come by, no questions asked. That’s also the case during the normal Monday-Wednesday-Friday meal services, from 11 to 1 each week at the organization.

While this special meal brought a big crowd, there was plenty of help to get the job done.

“We’ve got a group of some ladies that out of Sarcoxie parish St. Agnes that did treat bags and they’re here today, then we have Father Benedict from the CRM in Carthage and ten of the brothers here helping us actually cook the meal today,” said Terri Giarratano, Executive Director, Outreach House of Joplin.

“Today the brothers and priests brought with us a bunch of coats and jackets, sweaters for the poor and the homeless, those who are needed, blankets as well as sleeping bags and just a care package, care package donated by some of the generous friends that we have,” said Father Benedict Mary, Congregation of the Mother the Redeemer.

The Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer has been participating in this event for more than a decade. They also handed out items like toothbrushes, beanies, gloves, and even can openers.