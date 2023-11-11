UPDATE

JOPLIN, Mo. — Officials confirm that the woman struck by a motorist in the Joplin Sam’s Club parking lot on Saturday morning, has died.

Connie Bennett, 69, passed away late yesterday from the injuries she sustained in the incident.

Joplin Police are still investigating and we will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY

JOPLIN, Mo. — A woman is recovering tonight after a driver hit her with a vehicle in the parking lot of “Sam’s Club” in Joplin.

Joplin police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., and they say EMS transported the woman to Mercy Joplin in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but JPD says no citations were issued.