JOPLIN, Mo. — Three days this week are showing temperatures in the triple digits – and that’s not including the heat index.

That heat is providing an opportunity to hear from medical professionals – ensuring you’re staying safe, healthy and cool – especially this week.

“There is a fine line between heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Luke Spain, CoxHealth, Injury Prevention Coordinator.

Both are dangerous — and with these hot temperatures – and heat indexes reaching up to 110 this week, it’s a good time to check in with your body.

Knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion for when it’s time to head for the shade – is a good place to start.

“Heat exhaustion is going to have a lot of varying symptoms and some of them can overlap with heat stroke. But you’re going to start potentially feeling dizzy, you could start feeling a little bit nauseous,” said Spain.

It also includes excessive sweating, pale skin that’s cold to the touch, having muscle cramps or changes in heart rate.

Hopefully, you don’t reach the point of heat stroke – that’s when it’s time to seek medical attention.

“You might start getting really bad headaches, like really bad headaches. You might stop sweating, again nauseous and vomiting can play a big part in this, rapid or really strong pulses, people losing consciousness, all of those kinds of signs would be time to pursue some medical assistance and maybe we’ve gone a little bit too far at this point,” said Spain.

We caught up with one local family on Monday – at Joplin’s Mercy Park – who were spending the afternoon fishing.

They say this heat isn’t stopping them from enjoying the outdoors because they know how to prevent themselves from getting heat illnesses or sunburns.

“You know, City Parks, they offer great amenities to offer shade. So, there’s a multitude of things you can do to enjoy the outdoors while being in the shade, being out in the sun for a limited time, and coming back into the shade. I’m all about it,” said Jacob Ekberg, who spent Monday afternoon outside fishing.

Ekberg says – his family is constantly hydrating, applying sunscreen, and taking breaks from the heat.

“Always bring sunscreen with you, try to stay hydrated, and find shade. And wear light layers,” said Spain.