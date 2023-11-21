JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re less than one week away from the biggest online shopping day of the year – and Arvest Bank has an important reminder.

“Fraud does not discriminate – anyone can fall victim to it,” said Meagan McBee, Arvest Bank Branch Sales Manager.

That’s arguably the scariest part of online shopping – getting scammed.

But that’s not deterring people from doing it.

According to Adobe Analytics statistics – Cyber Monday pulled in a record 11.3 billion dollars in sales last year.

Representatives with Arvest Bank say – we’re entering one of the most dangerous times of the year to shop online.

“I think that there is a lot of people shopping online for the holidays, so whenever you have more people making purchases online, you are going to see a lot more fraudulent activities,” said McBee.

Meagan McBee is an Arvest Branch Sales Manager in Joplin – and says she’s seen more customers than usual who say their online information has been stolen.

“I can tell you, on a daily basis, we have people come in and say they have fallen victim to being scammed. It happens every single day,” said McBee.

She says that shouldn’t scare off potential online shoppers because there are steps people can take – to shop safely.

“Know who you are dealing with, also making sure the website is secured. There are little things that you can look for, like the padlock on the websites, to make sure it’s a secured website,” said McBee.

There’s a tip they have when it comes to the type of card you use.

“Using your credit card — you are more protected. Making those purchases online, it’s not putting your bank information online, and it’s charging the purchases instead of them immediately being debited out of your account,” said McBee.

If you believe your information has been stolen, contact your bank immediately.