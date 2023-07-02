JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s another tip from the Better Business Bureau – how to recognize an A.I. generated spam phone call.

You probably already get more spam calls than you’d like to, but how can you tell if it’s an A.I. generated voice on the other line?

The answer lies in a familiar voice – like a family member.

The call could sound like a loved one asking for immediate help or money – and since it’s a loved one’s voice, these phone calls can be emotional and very convincing.

In the immediate moment of one of these calls, you might be unsure if that’s really your loved one.

“It’s really important to just stop and breathe, and try to verify that person. Give that person a call, check in with a family member to find out if that person is really in trouble,” said Pamela Hernandez, Better Business Bureau, Regional Director.

One way to prevent that uncertainty is to create a safe word with your family and friends.

That way you can hang up the phone with peace of mind.