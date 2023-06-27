JOPLIN, Mo. — With extreme temperatures expected as soon as tomorrow – a local animal hospital is reminding pet-owners, they aren’t the only ones feeling the heat this week.

“If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for them, so take them back inside,” said Dr. Pam Helm, Academy Animal Clinic Associate Veterinarian.

That’s what veterinarians are telling pet-owners, as our region approaches triple-digit temperatures for the first time this summer.

Most of us know how to keep ourselves cool, but did you know that your furry friend might have a higher risk for heat exhaustion than you do?

“They already have copper mization, when it comes to respirations, and so the heat tends to make it a lot worse. So being mindful of how long they are outside is definitely important, we’ve already had one bulldog that we lost this spring already,” said Helm.

But Dr. Helm says there’s no need to fear — as long as you take the proper precautions.

Like never leaving your pet in a non-running vehicle, as well as limiting their exposure to the sun.

“Make sure we’ve got plenty of shade, plenty of water, putting in a little kiddie-pool for them to just lay down in is perfectly fine, and if you take your pet outside, stay out there with them,” said Helm.

Pet owner Rita Cummings is taking Dr. Helm’s advice, as well as taking additional steps to make sure her two pets stay safe in this extreme heat.

“We will go out a little earlier in the morning, and stay out there a little less time than normal, and then we will go out a little later in the evening, to get out of the heat. Sometimes we will go out in the middle of the day for a short period of time, but rarely,” said Rita Cummings, local pet owner.

If you believe your pet is experiencing heat exhaustion, Dr. Helm advises to get them in the shade immediately, followed by a cool -not cold- bath, and then a visit to your local vet.