JOPLIN, Mo. — Eighty-five years of testing, baking, and pure deliciousness are in the spotlight Friday as it’s “National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.”

The recipe was first published in the 1930s and now has countless versions and variations. Coley’s Cookie Company in downtown Joplin celebrated today by giving out a free chocolate chip cookie with every purchase. They also offered their own special take by selling chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chip cookie parfaits, and chocolate chip scones.

“It is a good day to celebrate for cookie lovers. Chocolate chip cookies are Americana – they’re kind of like the national cookie of the United States. We all grew up eating the Toll House recipe, or our grandma’s or mom’s recipe,” said Lisa Brown, a cookie lover.

The chocolate chip cookie was first created by Ruth Wakefield, who was the co-owner of the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts. She published the recipe in her own cookbook in 1938. The next year, she sold the recipe to Nestle.