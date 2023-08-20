JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Better Business Bureau” is back once again – and this time, they’re investigating debt relief scams.

The BBB has a new investigative study looking at debt relief, debt consolidation, and credit repair services. And they say their results show a pattern of high fees and overstated promises.

The BBB has received over eleven thousand complaints against debt repair and credit relief companies – and over one thousand negative reviews on them – since 2022.

In some cases, a consumer has made payments to a company for months, only to find out a fraction of that money was actually going to their debt.

“If they do encounter a company not living up to their promises they can certainly file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, the FTC, and their state attorney general,” said Pamela Hernandez, Better Business Bureau Regional Director.

If you have experienced a debt relief scam and you want to file a complaint or report a scam — a link can be found to the Better Business Bureau website, here.