JOPLIN, Mo. — It won’t be long before the cold weather is here to stay. And that means high heating bills.

But depending upon your age, income, and physical condition, Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area might be able to help you out through their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“So October we can accept applications and process for elderly disabled households, then the crisis program won’t start until November, and then in November we can accept applications for all other households, and then in December we can start pledging on crisis assistance,” said Robyn Walker, LIHEAP Program Coordinator.

For more information on the program and how to apply for it, visit the Missouri Department of Social Services website, here.