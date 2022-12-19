JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s supposed to be the best time of the year, but it can also be a deadly time of year.

According to the American Heart Association, you are most likely to die from a heart attack on December 25th, 26th, and New Year’s day, than any other single time of year.

And a cardiologist with the Freeman Health System says there is a great deal of truth to those findings.

He says several factors can combine on those days to cause a heart attack, among them, stress.

“And there’s certainly an added element of stress around holidays, it’s not just the fact that we are surrounded by friends and family which is the fun part, but it’s also the stress of traveling, the stress of making sure the arrangements are done well, and food and diet and exercise contribute to it as well,” said Dr. Vigyan Bang, Freeman Health System Cardiologist.

We also tend to eat and drink more on those days than most, which adds to the workload on the heart.

And he says it’s not just how much you eat, but what we put on the food we’re eating.

Dr. Bang says we tend to consume more salt from holiday snacks and meals, which causes water retention, which leads to an increase in blood volume making the heart work harder than usual to circulate it throughout the body.