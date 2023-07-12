JOPLIN, Mo. — Want to get into a career in which employers are desperate for workers, but you don’t have any training?

If you’re 18 or older and have a high school diploma or G.E.D., Pam Regan says a program called the “Good Jobs Challenge” can provide a pathway into either the healthcare industry or transportation logistics.

“So we’re looking at a lot of people to enroll in those programs over the course of the next three years. We’re also looking for employers to contact us about incumbent workers who might need some additional skilling up too in those career fields. So if you have a CNA and you want to get your LPN, and your employer’s on board with that, we can work with you to get those things done,” said Pam Regan, One Stop Operator, Missouri Job Center.

Another industry without nearly enough employees is childcare.

She says adults meeting certain income requirements can qualify for another grant to break into that vocation.

“We’re partnering with Economic Security to get individuals that are interested in going into the childcare field that Child Development Associate credential, as well as 480 hours in a classroom working with the children, and those hours are actually through an OJTC, so they would get paid for those hours,” said Regan.

She says there’s no cost for the training in that program either.

