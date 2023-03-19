JOPLIN, Mo. — A new local organization is looking to produce a positive impact on the community. The group is called Strangewoodz Outdoors Adventure.

Their mission is to contribute to conservation efforts, through cleanups, educational outdoor outings, as well as events for the youth, like hunting and fishing.

They held their first meet of the year, to clean up trash at the Tipton Ford Fishing Access.

Organization owner Damon Johnson says it’s important to take care of the public land.

“We’re targeting clean up on some public land. We do a lot of public land events, hunting, fishing, and getting out scout do a lot with the public land here in Missouri. So it’s just our way of trying to give back. We want to keep the areas clean so that we can keep generations coming out and have accessibility to spots like this,” said Damon Johnson, Strangewoodz Outdoors Adventure Owner.

The organization is currently planning a schedule for the rest of 2023.

If you’re interested in joining their group, or their upcoming schedule, check out their Facebook page, here.