JOPLIN, Mo. — A toasty summer likely means higher energy bills this summer.

Some residents will get some help coming up with enough money to pay those bills.

All of us can dread the coming of high electric bills this summer thanks to the extended period of days in a row at or above the hundred-degree mark.

Depending upon your income, you may qualify for help through the Economic Security Corporation that serves low-income individuals and families in a four-country area — but first, Robyn Walker says you have to apply for it.

“It’s not going to hurt anything to apply, and then we can help with gas bills, propane, uh electric, so and they don’t even have to have a shut-off at this time, they can just need help with their current bill,” said Robyn Walker, LIHEAP Coordinator, Economic Security Corporation.

Walker is the LIHEAP Coordinator for Economic Security in Southwest Missouri, which stands for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“We have plenty of funds right now and the maximum assistance a household can receive in the summer is 12 hundred dollars, we can help with their bill this month and we can help, you know, if they need assistance again next month and they still have some of the twelve hundred available then we can help with it,” said Walker.

Walker says you might even qualify for help in paying heating bills over the past winter.

To see if you might qualify – you can contact one of five ESC locations in Joplin, Lamar, Carthage, Neosho, and Anderson.

