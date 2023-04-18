JOPLIN, Mo. — One of our Four States is near the top of the list when it comes to a particular type of theft.

If you had to guess, how many vehicles do you think are stolen per year in the city of Joplin? Captain William Davis says guess higher.

“So as of right now we’re at about 420, 421 reports a year just in the city of Joplin,” said Captain William Davis, Joplin Police Department.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Missouri is tied for 2nd with Washington state, with 15 out of every 1,000 registered vehicles being stolen. Colorado ranks first.

Metropolitan areas like Kansas City and St. Louis have the highest percentage, Davis says it happens here too.

You might be surprised to learn that your vehicle is more likely to be stolen in front of your house.

“When we look at the information for reports in Joplin, the vast majority of vehicle thefts happen outside of a residence and so it’s important that as you go home, taking the extra steps, the extra precaution to make sure your vehicle is locked, don’t leave valuables inside, don’t leave your keys inside, don’t leave it running, in the wintertime we like to go out and warm up your car but you don’t want to become a victim,” said Davis.

Davis says the makes, most often stolen so far this year in Joplin, are Chevrolets and Hyundais, but he says that’s often not the end of the stolen car routine.

“That is a common practice that we see, where stolen vehicles may be used to go out and commit further crimes absolutely,” said Davis