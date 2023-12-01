A decorated float featuring the theme of the 2022 Joplin, Missouri Christmas Parade, travels the parade route along Main Street (KSNF).

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin reminds residents that the annual Christmas Parade is set for Tuesday, December 5th. Freeman Health System hosts this year’s parade, which has the theme, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The parade begins at 6:00 p.m., starting from 15th and Main Street and traveling north to 3rd and Main Street, with the parade judges stationed at 8th and Main Street. Volunteers helping with the parade can be found throughout the route and will be designated by the safety vests they will be wearing.

To help spectators for the Joplin Christmas Parade, parking will not be allowed along Main Street starting at 1:000 a.m. on Tuesday to allow everyone a clear vantage point. Accessible parking will be available at 8th and Main Street.

Please note that Main Street from 15th Street to 26th Street will close at 3:00 p.m. for staging the 100-plus entries in the event. This closure also includes all intersections. Starting at 4:30 p.m., the closure of Main Street will expand north to 2nd Street.

Travelers are encouraged to be extra cautious during this evening event. If needing to cross Main Street, drivers should plan extra travel time in order to reach the far south or north end during this event.