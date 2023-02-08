JOPLIN, Mo. — “Couch-repellant”, it’s one of the goals of a new program launching in Joplin.

The “United Way” and “Area Agency on Aging” are teaming up on the “Give 5” project.

It’s a civic volunteer matchmaking program for retirees, with each asked to give five hours a month to the nonprofit of their choice.

“These are highly skilled volunteers. So many times our nonprofits are looking for that specialized volunteer that can help them with finance or marketing or different things. And our hope is that we have highly skilled volunteers that are now matching up with community needs,” said Dwayne Dreiling, United Way.

Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency on Aging: “We’re here to introduce you to the nonprofits in the area. To get some very specific volunteer opportunities. So maybe you go to Florida every winter — we have seasonal opportunities and seasonal needs in this community.”

The program first started in Springfield. More than 300 individuals — and counting — have gone through it.