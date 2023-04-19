JOPLIN, Mo. — With graduation just around the corner, now is the perfect time for high school seniors to start preparing to enter the workforce.

“There are still more people retiring than there are people in the workforce to go into those positions so those youth that is graduating from high school are the workforce of tomorrow. So we’ve got to get them engaged, we’ve got to get them involved, and get them ready,” said Pam Regan, One Stop Operator for Job Center in the Southwest Missouri Region.

This Joplin job center has numerous programs and workshops offered to area high school students to help prepare them to find jobs.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 190,000 fewer students attend college than in 2021.

Meaning more students might by choosing work over the school after graduating high school.

“The majority of the students that we’ve talked to want to go to work, they do wanna go to work. They are not necessarily looking at a four-year college degree or those kinds of things. Short-term training or going straight into the workforce is what we are hearing,” said Regan.

According to Regan, it could be tied to tuition costs.

“The fact that they are so used to instant gratification that they want a job they want that money now. And so those short-term training fit more into that let’s get a paycheck kind of a situation,” said Regan.

She says now would be the perfect time to start looking.

“I would suggest going ahead and getting started on some of those applications because some of our employers take a 2-3 week time frame between the time you apply and the time you actually start work. Especially if there are background screenings involved or DOT physicals or some of those other things make the progress or the process more in-depth,” said Regan.