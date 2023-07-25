JOPLIN, Mo. — Your favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard will provide more than just a satisfied sweet tooth, this Thursday.

That’s when “Dairy Queen” will host “Miracle Treat Day” in partnership with – Freeman Health System’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Every Blizzard treat purchased will donate one dollar of the sale to the network – continuing to support children with medical supplies, transportation, and this time – a service dog.

For Layla Harrell – a Type 1 diabetes patient – the network has provided her with “Nico,” the service dog you see in the video.

Today (Tuesday) – Harrell made her own Blizzard to kick off the campaign.

She says “Nico” is more than a best friend – in the last 9 months the two have been together, she says Nico is always ensuring her safety and health.

“He helps me. In the night, he’ll wake me up, because it can be really dangerous if I don’t wake up to my alarms, like I could end up in the hospital. And he also has a very strong sense of smell, so he’s trained to know whenever my blood sugar is out of range. So, whenever my monitors aren’t working or whenever they’re off because it’s technology, he can know that,” said Layla Harrell, Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador 2023.

“We award two service dogs each year that are specially trained for their child’s diagnosis,” said Laura Gullett, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Program Coordinator.

“We have a lot of Blizzards that day, a lot of employees here, a lot of customers in and out,” said Debbie Schacht, Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 32nd St. Location, General Manager.

Miracle Treat Day will be this Thursday at “Dairy Queen Grill and Chill” at participating locations.

There will also be a “Miracle Treat Day Car Show and Family Fun Night” that evening in the parking lot behind Dairy Queen on 32nd Street in Joplin.

Every registered car featured in the show will provide another donation to the “Children’s Miracle Network.”