JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City workers are hoping to boost local focus in the new year with a program called “Hometown Tourists.”

The idea is to recruit knowledgeable residents to serve as ambassadors for visitors. The Convention and Visitors Bureau aims to implement the program at City Hall, local hotels, and restaurants to help tourists figure out what they want to see next.

“Or people who do staycations, we have a lot of people in our own community here who don’t know where to go in their own communities. so come in and see us – the visitors center is open to everybody, not just our travelers,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB Dir.

Officials also expect a renewed focus on points of interest on Route 66 as they start gearing up for the centennial celebration of the “Mother Road” in 2026.